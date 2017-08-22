Need your room cleaned? There's an app for that

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Need your dog walked or your computer repaired? Takl can help.

This app launched about a year ago in Tennessee, and it's grown rapidly in the time since. Within the next three to four weeks Takl will come to West Michigan.

The app works similar in nature to other "share economy" apps like Uber, but it serves a different purpose. Instead of rides, Takl can provide a helping hand for hundreds of small chores and jobs.

The customer even has the option to submit a customized request. Takl will approve -- or deny, if need be -- the request and from there it will fall into the hands of a "service provider."

Like a rideshare driver, Takl service providers will be able to set their own hours and claim any job they wish. But each provider will need to set up a profile, which includes a background check.

The recruiting process for Grand Rapids providers has already started, but you can still sign up here.

Jack Johnson, the VP of public relations, said Takl providers can expect to earn between 70 and 90 percent of the job fees, plus 100 percent of their tips.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV