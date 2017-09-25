New solar power project in Michigan going online soon

A solar farm, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. (AP) - A new solar power project in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is expected to be online in the first week in October.

Traverse City has contracted with Heritage Sustainable Energy to buy the solar array's output. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports city commissioners agreed to buy the electricity to advance the city's goal of powering all government operations with renewable energy by 2020.

Traverse City Light & Power's Executive Director Tim Arends says upgrades to its power grid are part of the effort to get power from the new solar farm.

Heritage Sustainable Energy CEO Marty Lagina says the site has the potential for additional solar panels.

© 2017 Associated Press