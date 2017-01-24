Objective Zero: Eliminating veteran and military suicide

Objective Zero: App aimed to lessen military and veteran suicide. (Photo: Provided, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On average, 20 veterans die from suicide each day -- that's according to the most recent statistics by the Veterans Administration. It's an ongoing issue the VA, nonprofits and many military members are trying to fix.

The motivation to make the smartphone app, Objective Zero, was born.

"The first of its kind, that will connect veterans and current service members in need to a support network, made up of fellow veterans, service members, mental health counselors as well as concerned citizens," veteran and co-founder Blake Bassett said.

It works like the popular ride sharing programs Uber and Lyft.

"The user basically sends out a bat signal, requesting to connect to somebody, you can select whether you want to talk to a current service member, a veteran what have you and on the other end that person will receive a push notification and they can just click to connect," Bassett said.

And there is already a prototype of the app.

"We believe to really think differently about this issue to really produce an app that is useful -- you have to get beyond the bureaucratic red tape of the government and really innovate," Bassett said.

"There's so many veterans that are struggling, the VA doesn't have the man-power," veteran Jason Miller said.

Miller understands the struggle firsthand, from when he transitioned out of the Army.

"I was getting maybe two to three hours of sleep a night, I got to the point where I didn't want to sleep just because the nightmares are so bad so I would fight it so then things became to the point where I wasn't sure what was real and what wasn't," Miller said.

He was moments away from loading a gun, ready to shoot himself, when his friend and another Objective Zero founder talked him down.

"All I would have done was throw all that pain and agony on my family because they always would have wondered if they did something or if they could have done something," Miller said.

Kentwood veteran Richard Jennings researched the app, and believes in its potential.

"If you're reaching out to a fellow person that relates exactly to you it would be one of the first things that would possible help," Jennings said.

He, too, believes the VA isn't doing a sufficient job.

"The system itself is broke, it doesn't do enough," Jennings said. "Anything that we can do or can be done to help the whole cause of suicide for the vets, it's phenomenal."

