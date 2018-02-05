Wireless gifts from the heart for Valentine's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking for the perfect gift for your significant other? You may want to check out some high-tech options.
Steve Van Dinter from Verizon stopped by My West Michigan to share tech-inspired gift ideas. He also showed off some devices to help you create the perfect romantic mood.
Here's a list of products that Steve featured:
- Phillips Hue Color Lights
- Google Home Max
- Chromecast Ultra
- Oh Joy Phone Case
