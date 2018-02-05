WZZM
Wireless gifts from the heart for Valentine's Day

New Technology for Valentine's Day

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:28 AM. EST February 05, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Looking for the perfect gift for your significant other? You may want to check out some high-tech options.

Steve Van Dinter from Verizon stopped by My West Michigan to share tech-inspired gift ideas. He also showed off some devices to help you create the perfect romantic mood.

Here's a list of products that Steve featured:

  • Phillips Hue Color Lights
  • Google Home Max
  • Chromecast Ultra  
  • Oh Joy Phone Case

