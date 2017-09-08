Recycle your old TV, electronics for free

Stack of televisions and computer monitors, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) George Doyle)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) in Grand Rapids is offering free TV and electronics recycling until the end of the month with hopes of meeting a big goal.

According to a press release, the e-waste disposal company is looking to reach a 3 million pound goal -- hoping to keep electronic waste like televisions, computers and old cell phones out of landfills.

There is no charge for intact, non-broken devices brought to their facility located at 3714 Jefferson Avenue SE. ATR is open Monday through Friday during normal business hours, however, they are closed on Saturday and Sunday and do not offer after hour drop-offs. ATR is only able to do this until Sept. 30.

There are some limitations on what can be recycled as well. ATR is only accepting TVs with cathode ray tubes (CRT's) -- no LCD, LED or plasma TVs will be allowed. Other items ATR will not accept are microwaves, coffee makers, toaster ovens, blenders, furniture, light bulbs, general home appliances and anything containing freon or mercury.

Accepted items include:

Computers

Laptops

Monitors

Cell phones

Phone systems

Keyboards and mice

Stereo equipment

Audio/video equipment

Printers, fax machines and copies

TVs

If you drop off more than 50 pounds of electronics, you will be entered into a $500 cash giveaway or other prizes. For even more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

