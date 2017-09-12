WATCH: Apple to announce new iPhones

CUPERTINO, CALIF. - Apple widely anticipating event has finally come. Reports suggest that Apple will be unveiling three new iPhones to the smartphone market: two upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and a third high-end model costing $1,000.

Some of Apple's biggest changes include the removal of a physical home button, wireless charging and improved cameras to better handle augmented reality apps and facial recognition.

This year's event is a big one for Apple -- it's the tenth anniversary of the iPhone -- which explains why we're getting three models of the iconic smartphone.

Watch the event, which start at 1 p.m. EST, or on also watch it on Apple's website:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV