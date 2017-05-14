1 man dead, another injured after crash in Cedar Springs

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CEDAR SPRING, MICH. - One man is dead and another injured after a crash in Cedar Springs on Saturday morning.

Kent County Sheriff's deputies were called to 18 Mile Road NE and Myers Lake Avenue on reports of a two-car crash around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found that a Chevy Monte Carlo driven by Phillip Garcia, 18, of Cedar Springs hit a Chevy Impala driven by Edward Czarnecki, 59, of Oakfield Township.

Garcia was driving southbound on Myers Lake Avenue and ran the stop sign at 18 Mile Road when he hit Czarnecki's car -- who had the right-of-way.

Czarnecki was pronounced dead at the scene -- Garcia suffered some injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Deputies do not believe alcohol played a role in this crash and both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The crash will remain under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV