24-year-old Scottville man dies after being ejected from truck

GRANT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities suspect that speed may have been a factor in a fatal crash in Grant Township Friday evening.

According to the Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, crews were called to Quarterline Road north of White Road just before 11:45 p.m. to the site of a rollover crash.

A 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck had been traveling south on Quarterline Road when it left the road and rolled over several times. The driver, 24-year-old Cody Allen Smith, from Scottville, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation -- authorities are waiting for toxicology results, and say that speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

