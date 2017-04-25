Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ionia

At least one person is dead Tuesday, April 25, in a multi-vehicle crash near Ionia. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM 13)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Greenville is dead after a three car crash north of Ionia Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the area of M-66 at Dildine Road around 2 p.m., according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Ionia County deputies say 72-year-old Gisela Peek from Greenville was stopped waiting to turn left. Her Ford Fusion was hit from behind by a Chevy Suburban driven by a 70-year-old Ionia man. Peek's car was pushed into oncoming traffic wher it was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 29-year-old Ionia man.

Peek died from her injuries. Three passengers in the Cherokee were taken to Grand Rapids hospitals, including two children. None of there injuries are serious according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

The intersection for at least two hours as rescuers tended to victims. The crash remains under investigation, but deputies do not think alcohol or speed were factors that caused the wreck.

