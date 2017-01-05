Bitter cold causes challenges for clearing roads

The latest winter blast comes with an added challenge for road crews.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. (WZZM) - The latest winter blast comes with an added challenge for road crews.

Thursday's bitter cold temperatures makes salt less effective at melting snow and ice.

By 10 a.m. on Thursday, state police responded to about a dozen crashes and slide-offs in Allegan County.

MDOT says M-40, between Holland and Hamilton, is often one of the hardest hit roads during a winter storm.

It's the epic battle in Allegan County snow and ice against salt and sand. However, on Thursday winter had an inherent advantage: bitter cold temperatures.

"It's much easier to blade the snow off the roads if it's a little warmer, it doesn't tend to iron down on the pavement as much," says Larry Brown, managing director for the Allegan County Road Commission.

About 40 plow trucks from the road commission hit the roads on Thursday. However, only half of their salt and sand mix was working properly.

"With these cold temperatures, the salt isn't as effective as it is at higher temperatures," says Brown. "But the sand on the road does provide some grit, which adds to the friction and helps people control their vehicles more."

Brown says M-40, which is maintained by MDOT, is often one of the areas hardest hit.

"Between Holland and Hamilton and all the county roads that run in between there can be pretty treacherous this time of the year," says Brown.

One other thing to keep in mind is that state and county road crews have different standards for how clear the road has to be. For example, according to MDOT's guidelines the goal is to have generally bare pavement on the higher traveled roads, but that's not the case for the road commission.

"We don't necessarily try to maintain a bare pavement, we do try to keep a surface you can drive on safely, but not necessarily see pavement on all winter," says Brown. "When people wonder why we don't maintain roads at that high of a level, I mean we're maintaining roughly eight times as many miles as they are."

Brown also says MDOT has many more trucks per mile working on state roads than the road commission does for local and county roads.

"That's the way it should be, because that's where the volumes are at," says Brown.

The Allegan County Road Commission is also asking drivers to turn on their headlights during winter storms. Brown says it helps road crews see other drivers when there's blowing snow from the plows and blades.