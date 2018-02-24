Flooding forces dozens of road closures

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Here is a list of West Michigan road closures due to flooding.
KENT COUNTY:
Closures as of 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2018:
- Summit (12 Mile Rd to 13 Mile Rd)
- Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)
- Ashley Ave (7 Mile Rd to M-44)
- Ashley Ave (5 Mile Rd to 6 Mile Rd)
- Joyce Dr (Cannonsburg Rd to Ramsdell Dr)
- Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Manhattan)
- Konkle (east of Jupiter)
- Indian (off West River)
- River Point (off Indian)
- Abrigador Trail (off West River)
- Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)
- Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)
- Willow (off Canright) Willow (off Bailey Park)
- Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)
- Shady Dr (off Knapp St)
- Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)
- Michigan St (Twin Lakes Ave to Crahen)
- 60th St (Pratt Lake Ave to Montcalm Ave)
- 64th St (East of Pratt Lake Ave)
- Wingeier Ave (64th St to 68th St)
- Pratt Lake Ave (64th St to 68th St)
- Montcalm Ave (Flat River Dr to Covered Bridge Rd)
- 68th St (Wingeier to Pratt)
- Jackson St (M-21 to Oberley Dr)
- Vincent (92nd St to 100th St)
- Thornapple River Dr (Fase St to Ada Dr) – closed at 6:00 pm 2-23-18
- Grand River Dr (Jackson St to Montcalm Ave)
- Mall (off West River Dr)
- Austerlitz (off West River Dr)
- West River Dr (east bound at Indian, right lane)
- West River Dr (west bound at Northland Dr, right lane)
- Riverbend (between Butterworth and Veterans Dr) in Walker
Road closures in GRANDVILLE as of Feb. 24, 2018:
- White St (West of Franklin Ave)
- Division Ave (North of RR Tracks)
- Indian Mounds Drive
- Sanford Ave north of Nardin
- Busch Drive
- Franklin Avenue north of the railroad tracks
Road closures in LOWELL as of Feb. 24, 2018:
- Jackson Street from Main Street to Grand River Drive
- All streets sound of Main Street east of Monroe and West of Division are closed
- Bowes Road from Fulton Street (M-21) to west of Valley Vista and then between Pleasant and Hudson Street
- Hudson Street is NOT CLOSED, but drivers are asked to use caution when crossing over the Grand River
ALLEGAN COUNTY:
- 139th Avenue - 36th Street to 35th Street (water over road)
- 22nd Street - 137th Avenue to 138th Avenue (culvert failure)
- 68th Street - 104th Avenue to 107th Avenue (culvert failure)
- 104th Avenue - 58th Street to 56th Street (culvert failure)
- 110th Avenue - East of 10th Street (water over road)
- 15th Street @ 111th Avenue (water over road)
- 44th Street @ 106th Avenue (water over road)
BARRY COUNTY:
- Superior Street off of Thornapple Lake Road.
- Eagle Point off of Woodland Road.
- Bayne Road between Woodland and Eaton.
- Thornapple Lake Road between Devine and Price.
- River Road between Old Nashville and McKeown.
- Marshall Road between Lawrence and Maple Grove
- Saddlebag Lake Road between Carlton Center and M-66
- East State Road between M-66 and Wellman
- Barger Road between Thornapple Lake and Center
- Bowler Road between Ragla and Farrel.
- 108th Street between Patterson and Duncan Lake.
- Charlton Park Road between M-43 and Barnum.
- Large trees across on Gilkey Road between Enzian and Burchett.
OTTAWA COUNTY:
- Barry Street from 144th to 152nd Ave due to culvert failure
- Tyler Street from 72nd Ave to 80th Ave
IONIA COUNTY:
These are the roads that are still closed as of 3 p.m. Feb. 23, 2018:
- M-21 over the Maple River
- Dabry Rd between Clarksville and Brooks
- Eaton Hwy between Harwood and M-66
- Elm Rd between Brooks and Clarksville
- Harwood between Tupper Lake and Eaton Hwy
- Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Flannagan
- Kiddville Rd west of Flannagan
- Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Canfield
- Peddler Lake Rd between Elm and Jackson
- Flannagan Rd between Kiddville and M-44
- Kiddville Rd between Flannagan and Canfield
- Clinton Trl between Bliss and Tasker
- Nickleplate Rd between Hubbardston and Omara
- Musgrove Hwy between Tasker and Bliss
- Bliss Rd between Grand River Ave and Peck Lake
- Tupper Lake Rd between Charlotte and Turner
- Okemos Rd between Peake and Grand River Trl
- Goodemoot Rd between Tasker and Bliss
