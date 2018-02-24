WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Flooding forces dozens of road closures

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 5:00 PM. EST February 24, 2018

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Here is a list of West Michigan road closures due to flooding.

KENT COUNTY:

Closures as of 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2018:

  • Summit (12 Mile Rd to 13 Mile Rd)
  • Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)
  • Ashley Ave (7 Mile Rd to M-44)
  • Ashley Ave (5 Mile Rd to 6 Mile Rd)
  • Joyce Dr (Cannonsburg Rd to Ramsdell Dr)
  • Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Manhattan)
  • Konkle (east of Jupiter)
  • Indian (off West River)
  • River Point (off Indian)
  • Abrigador Trail (off West River)
  • Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)
  • Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)
  • Willow (off Canright) Willow (off Bailey Park)
  • Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)
  • Shady Dr (off Knapp St)
  • Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)
  • Michigan St (Twin Lakes Ave to Crahen)
  • 60th St (Pratt Lake Ave to Montcalm Ave)
  • 64th St (East of Pratt Lake Ave)
  • Wingeier Ave (64th St to 68th St)
  • Pratt Lake Ave (64th St to 68th St)
  • Montcalm Ave (Flat River Dr to Covered Bridge Rd)
  • 68th St (Wingeier to Pratt)
  • Jackson St (M-21 to Oberley Dr)
  • Vincent (92nd St to 100th St)
  • Thornapple River Dr (Fase St to Ada Dr) – closed at 6:00 pm 2-23-18
  • Grand River Dr (Jackson St to Montcalm Ave)
  • Mall (off West River Dr)
  • Austerlitz (off West River Dr)
  • West River Dr (east bound at Indian, right lane)
  • West River Dr (west bound at Northland Dr, right lane)
  • Riverbend (between Butterworth and Veterans Dr) in Walker

Road closures in GRANDVILLE as of Feb. 24, 2018:

  • White St (West of Franklin Ave)
  • Division Ave (North of RR Tracks)
  • Indian Mounds Drive
  • Sanford Ave north of Nardin
  • Busch Drive
  • Franklin Avenue north of the railroad tracks

Road closures in LOWELL as of Feb. 24, 2018:

  • Jackson Street from Main Street to Grand River Drive
  • All streets sound of Main Street east of Monroe and West of Division are closed
  • Bowes Road from Fulton Street (M-21) to west of Valley Vista and then between Pleasant and Hudson Street
  • Hudson Street is NOT CLOSED, but drivers are asked to use caution when crossing over the Grand River

ALLEGAN COUNTY:

  • 139th Avenue - 36th Street to 35th Street (water over road)
  • 22nd Street - 137th Avenue to 138th Avenue (culvert failure)
  • 68th Street - 104th Avenue to 107th Avenue (culvert failure)
  • 104th Avenue - 58th Street to 56th Street (culvert failure)
  • 110th Avenue - East of 10th Street (water over road)
  • 15th Street @ 111th Avenue (water over road)
  • 44th Street @ 106th Avenue (water over road)

BARRY COUNTY:

  • Superior Street off of Thornapple Lake Road.
  • Eagle Point off of Woodland Road.
  • Bayne Road between Woodland and Eaton.
  • Thornapple Lake Road between Devine and Price.
  • River Road between Old Nashville and McKeown.
  • Marshall Road between Lawrence and Maple Grove
  • Saddlebag Lake Road between Carlton Center and M-66
  • East State Road between M-66 and Wellman
  • Barger Road between Thornapple Lake and Center
  • Bowler Road between Ragla and Farrel.
  • 108th Street between Patterson and Duncan Lake.
  • Charlton Park Road between M-43 and Barnum.
  • Large trees across on Gilkey Road between Enzian and Burchett.

OTTAWA COUNTY:

  • Barry Street from 144th to 152nd Ave due to culvert failure
  • Tyler Street from 72nd Ave to 80th Ave

IONIA COUNTY:

These are the roads that are still closed as of 3 p.m. Feb. 23, 2018:

  • M-21 over the Maple River
  • Dabry Rd between Clarksville and Brooks
  • Eaton Hwy between Harwood and M-66
  • Elm Rd between Brooks and Clarksville
  • Harwood between Tupper Lake and Eaton Hwy
  • Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Flannagan
  • Kiddville Rd west of Flannagan
  • Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Canfield
  • Peddler Lake Rd between Elm and Jackson
  • Flannagan Rd between Kiddville and M-44
  • Kiddville Rd between Flannagan and Canfield
  • Clinton Trl between Bliss and Tasker
  • Nickleplate Rd between Hubbardston and Omara
  • Musgrove Hwy between Tasker and Bliss
  • Bliss Rd between Grand River Ave and Peck Lake
  • Tupper Lake Rd between Charlotte and Turner
  • Okemos Rd between Peake and Grand River Trl
  • Goodemoot Rd between Tasker and Bliss

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories