Flooding forces dozens of road closures

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Here is a list of West Michigan road closures due to flooding.

KENT COUNTY:

Closures as of 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2018:

Summit (12 Mile Rd to 13 Mile Rd)

Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)

Ashley Ave (7 Mile Rd to M-44)

Ashley Ave (5 Mile Rd to 6 Mile Rd)

Joyce Dr (Cannonsburg Rd to Ramsdell Dr)

Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Manhattan)

Konkle (east of Jupiter)

Indian (off West River)

River Point (off Indian)

Abrigador Trail (off West River)

Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)

Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)

Willow (off Canright) Willow (off Bailey Park)

Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)

Shady Dr (off Knapp St)

Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)

Michigan St (Twin Lakes Ave to Crahen)

60th St (Pratt Lake Ave to Montcalm Ave)

64th St (East of Pratt Lake Ave)

Wingeier Ave (64th St to 68th St)

Pratt Lake Ave (64th St to 68th St)

Montcalm Ave (Flat River Dr to Covered Bridge Rd)

68th St (Wingeier to Pratt)

Jackson St (M-21 to Oberley Dr)

Vincent (92nd St to 100th St)

Thornapple River Dr (Fase St to Ada Dr) – closed at 6:00 pm 2-23-18

Grand River Dr (Jackson St to Montcalm Ave)

Mall (off West River Dr)

Austerlitz (off West River Dr)

West River Dr (east bound at Indian, right lane)

West River Dr (west bound at Northland Dr, right lane)

Riverbend (between Butterworth and Veterans Dr) in Walker

Road closures in GRANDVILLE as of Feb. 24, 2018:

White St (West of Franklin Ave)

Division Ave (North of RR Tracks)

Indian Mounds Drive

Sanford Ave north of Nardin

Busch Drive

Franklin Avenue north of the railroad tracks

Road closures in LOWELL as of Feb. 24, 2018:

Jackson Street from Main Street to Grand River Drive

All streets sound of Main Street east of Monroe and West of Division are closed

Bowes Road from Fulton Street (M-21) to west of Valley Vista and then between Pleasant and Hudson Street

Hudson Street is NOT CLOSED, but drivers are asked to use caution when crossing over the Grand River

ALLEGAN COUNTY:

139th Avenue - 36th Street to 35th Street (water over road)

22nd Street - 137th Avenue to 138th Avenue (culvert failure)

68th Street - 104th Avenue to 107th Avenue (culvert failure)

104th Avenue - 58th Street to 56th Street (culvert failure)

110th Avenue - East of 10th Street (water over road)

15th Street @ 111th Avenue (water over road)

44th Street @ 106th Avenue (water over road)

BARRY COUNTY:

Superior Street off of Thornapple Lake Road.

Eagle Point off of Woodland Road.

Bayne Road between Woodland and Eaton.

Thornapple Lake Road between Devine and Price.

River Road between Old Nashville and McKeown.

Marshall Road between Lawrence and Maple Grove

Saddlebag Lake Road between Carlton Center and M-66

East State Road between M-66 and Wellman

Barger Road between Thornapple Lake and Center

Bowler Road between Ragla and Farrel.

108th Street between Patterson and Duncan Lake.

Charlton Park Road between M-43 and Barnum.

Large trees across on Gilkey Road between Enzian and Burchett.

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Barry Street from 144th to 152nd Ave due to culvert failure

Tyler Street from 72nd Ave to 80th Ave

IONIA COUNTY:

These are the roads that are still closed as of 3 p.m. Feb. 23, 2018:

M-21 over the Maple River

Dabry Rd between Clarksville and Brooks

Eaton Hwy between Harwood and M-66

Elm Rd between Brooks and Clarksville

Harwood between Tupper Lake and Eaton Hwy

Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Flannagan

Kiddville Rd west of Flannagan

Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Canfield

Peddler Lake Rd between Elm and Jackson

Flannagan Rd between Kiddville and M-44

Kiddville Rd between Flannagan and Canfield

Clinton Trl between Bliss and Tasker

Nickleplate Rd between Hubbardston and Omara

Musgrove Hwy between Tasker and Bliss

Bliss Rd between Grand River Ave and Peck Lake

Tupper Lake Rd between Charlotte and Turner

Okemos Rd between Peake and Grand River Trl

Goodemoot Rd between Tasker and Bliss

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV