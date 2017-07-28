WZZM
Hit-and-run driver involved in motorcycle crash turns himself in

Staff , WZZM 11:39 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A driver who took off from a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle as turned himself in, police say. 

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, the driver who took off from the scene of a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday at Leonard Street NW and Tamarack Avenue NW, turned himself in. 

►Previous: Surveillance video: Driver sought after motorcycle crash

The accident was caught on surveillance camera video at the Geek Group. Witnesses say the motorcyclist ran a red light at nearly 70 mph and when a car approaching the intersection tried to stop, it was hit from behind by a Chevy Impala. 

The Impala driver took off Wednesday, but has since turned himself in. The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt. 

