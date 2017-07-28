Hit-and-run driver involved in motorcycle crash turns himself in

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A driver who took off from a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle as turned himself in, police say.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, the driver who took off from the scene of a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday at Leonard Street NW and Tamarack Avenue NW, turned himself in.

The accident was caught on surveillance camera video at the Geek Group. Witnesses say the motorcyclist ran a red light at nearly 70 mph and when a car approaching the intersection tried to stop, it was hit from behind by a Chevy Impala.

The Impala driver took off Wednesday, but has since turned himself in. The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt.

