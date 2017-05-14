Holland man seriously hurt after hitting tree

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Holland man is in serious condition after his car hit a tree Saturday.

Deputies say it happened on Fillmore Street west of 92nd Avenue in Allendale Township just before 11:30 a.m.

Anthony Crowley, 58, was driving westbound on Fillmore Street when his vehicle went off the road -- he overcorrected then hit a tree.

He was transported to Spectrum Hospital to treat his injuries.

Deputies say excess speed does appear to be a factor.

