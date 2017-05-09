Injuries reported in 2-car crash near Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - Westbound I-96 was closed for less than an hour following a two-car crash in Ottawa County.
Crews were called just before 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, for the crash at the 68th Avenue exit. Dispatch reports indicated at least one vehicle rolled over.
An Ottawa County dispatcher confirmed some injuries, but details are not yet available.
The highway reopened to traffic around 9:25 a.m.
