Injuries reported in 2-car crash near Coopersville

A two-car crashed closed westbound I-96 near Coopersville for less than hour Tuesday, May 9. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - Westbound I-96 was closed for less than an hour following a two-car crash in Ottawa County.

Crews were called just before 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, for the crash at the 68th Avenue exit. Dispatch reports indicated at least one vehicle rolled over.

An Ottawa County dispatcher confirmed some injuries, but details are not yet available.

The highway reopened to traffic around 9:25 a.m.

Two-car crash on I-96 near Coopersville on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Photo: Fortney, Kayla)

