Ionia County woman facing charges in deadly crash

One person was killed in a crash, two others seriously injured involving two semi-trucks that crashed head-on in Ionia County. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - An Ionia County woman could spend up to a year in prison if convicted on charges relating to a deadly crash last month.

Lisa Thursh, 40, faces misdemeanor charges including moving violation causing death and moving violation causing great bodily impairment for the April 5 crash at M-21 and Hawley Highway near Saranac, Ionia County prosecutor Kyle Butler said.

The former charge, if convicted, carries a one-year sentence.

Authorities say Thursh pulled into the path of a westbound semi-truck driven by Trevor Vanderwall. In an attempt to avoid a crash, Vanderwall veered into the eastbound lanes, which caused him to hit another semi-truck head on.

That truck was driven by 47-year-old Anthony Nunez, who was killed.

Thursh is considered innocent until proven guilty, Butler said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV