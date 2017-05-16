Ionia County woman facing charges in deadly crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - An Ionia County woman could spend up to a year in prison if convicted on charges relating to a deadly crash last month.
Lisa Thursh, 40, faces misdemeanor charges including moving violation causing death and moving violation causing great bodily impairment for the April 5 crash at M-21 and Hawley Highway near Saranac, Ionia County prosecutor Kyle Butler said.
The former charge, if convicted, carries a one-year sentence.
Authorities say Thursh pulled into the path of a westbound semi-truck driven by Trevor Vanderwall. In an attempt to avoid a crash, Vanderwall veered into the eastbound lanes, which caused him to hit another semi-truck head on.
That truck was driven by 47-year-old Anthony Nunez, who was killed.
Thursh is considered innocent until proven guilty, Butler said.
