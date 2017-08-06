Man seriously hurt after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is seriously injured after being ejected from his pickup truck in a rollover accident on Sunday.
According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on 66th Street near 106th Avenue in Casco Township.
Police say Tony Brush, of Casco Township, was driving southbound when his pickup truck left the road and rolled over in a cornfield nearby. Brush was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was taken to Bronson Hospital-South Haven with serious injuries.
In a news release from MSP, alcohol use is suspected to play a role in the crash -- however, the incident remains under investigation.
