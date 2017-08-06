Man seriously hurt after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is seriously injured after being ejected from his pickup truck in a rollover accident on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on 66th Street near 106th Avenue in Casco Township.

Police say Tony Brush, of Casco Township, was driving southbound when his pickup truck left the road and rolled over in a cornfield nearby. Brush was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was taken to Bronson Hospital-South Haven with serious injuries.

In a news release from MSP, alcohol use is suspected to play a role in the crash -- however, the incident remains under investigation.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

