MDOT holds meeting on M-6 project

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - A meeting about construction work to M-6 was held Thursday, May 11. Starting in July, M-6 will be completely shut down between I-196 and Wilson Avenue.

Re-paving work is supposed to last until mid November.



Last year, the watchdog team exposed the freeway's concrete problems. The work was originally scheduled for 2022, then moved up to 2018.Then after last winter, officials decided it had to be done this year. MDOT says they're shutting the whole highway down so they can finish the work in one season.

"This allows the workers to do more work and its a lot safer for not only the workers but the motorist as well after this 'mild winter' that we had, which is pretty tough on roads we had to move it up to this year, because it couldn't go through another winter," John Richard Communications Rep. MDOT. "Everyone that takes M-6 is very thankful it is being reconstructed."

MDOT will hold more informational meetings on the reconstruction of M-6 before work begins they have not determined when they will be yet.

