MDOT: The rest of M-6 opens ahead of schedule

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - After months of being closed, the westbound lanes and ramps of M-6 are now open again -- meaning all lanes and ramps are open for drivers.

Westbound M-6 from I-196 in Ottawa County spanning all the way to Byron Center Avenue has been closed since August. It was expected they would stay closed until November.

Eastbound M-6 was reopened in September.

Drivers were official able to start using this portion of M-6 just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

