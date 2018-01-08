MDOT working to reduce wrong-way drivers on freeways

A wrong way sign being replaced in Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM)

LANSING, MICH. - Engineers for the Michigan Department of Transportation are working to reduce the number of wrong-way driving incidents on the state's freeways.

MDOT engineers are reviewing past incidents and trying to under how drivers end up going the wrong way, as well as working closely with Michigan State Police to identify and ultimately stop these incidents from happening.

According to a press release from MDOT, engineers are working on a notification systems to drivers during active wrong-way driving situations by posting those alerts on roadside message signs. MDOT is also placing wrong-way arrow marking on freeway ramps and detection cameras.

The goal is the reduce the number of incidents that occur between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 by 20 percent compared to the previous year.

