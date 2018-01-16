Michigan overpass could be closed for weeks after crash

A bill, passed by the Legislature last week, that would change the funding formula for expanding or repairing freeways and state highways. (Photo: Regina H. Boone, Detroit Free Press)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - A highway overpass in western Michigan that was damaged in a crash involving two tractor-trailers is expected to be closed for at least several weeks.

Michigan State Police say the semi-trucks were carrying an oversized shipping container Friday night when they struck the 100th Street overpass on U.S. 131 in Kent County's Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. Nobody was hurt.

The highway was shut down for about an hour but the overpass remains closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation says it could take weeks or months to complete needed repairs. Weather, funding and getting a contractor in place are factors.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press