Motorcyclist hurt in crash trying to avoid a dog in road

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A motorcyclist was flown from the scene of a crash after trying to avoid hitting a dog who ran into the road on Saturday.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, around 3 p.m. John Smolka, 56, of Ithaca, was riding a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 with a group of other riders on West Drew Road when a dog ran into the road.

The dog ran right into the Smolka's path and he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

When emergency responders arrived to the scene, Smolka was found unconscious but still breathing and was flown to a hospital nearby.

Authorities say he suffered serious internal injuries from the crash -- police did not provide Smolka's current condition.

