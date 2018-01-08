MSP: Pregnant woman injured in US-131 crash in Grand Rapids

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 21-year-old pregnant woman was seriously hurt after a crash on a highway in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131, north of Franklin Street, according to Michigan State Police.

The pregnant woman was driving a Nissan when it stalled on the roadway. It was hit by a Ford F-150 that was headed north.

The pregnant woman -- and her two children in the car with her -- were taken to a nearby hospital to treat injuries they sustained during the crash.

The driver of the F-150, a 35-year-old Rockford man, was treated and released from the hospital.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 were shut down for a several hours after the crash -- they reopened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to MSP, however it's still under investigation.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

