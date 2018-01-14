Multiple crashes close miles of US-31 in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - About 10 miles of southbound US-31 in the Muskegon area are closed following multiple car crashes, according to dispatch.
Michigan Department of Transportation first tweeted about a closure on SB US-31 at Apple Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 12 p.m. There was a crash in the area that blocked the roadway.
US-31 SB at Apple Ave— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 14, 2018
Right lane blocked
Due to a crash
Muskegon County
Since that initial tweet, reports of multiple accidents on SB US-31 forced authorities to close a long stretch of the highway to more traffic.
According to a Muskegon County Sheriff's dispatcher, SB US-31 from Colby Street to Holton Road was closed due to several accidents. Traffic was slowed down and diverted away from the area.
UPDATE: US-31 SB at Colby St
Freeway Closed
Multiple Crashes
Muskegon County
SB US-31 was reopened at Holton Road not long after it was closed and authorities worked to open more of the freeway. Just before 2 p.m., US-31 at Colby Street was reopened by Whitehall Police.
This is a developing story, WZZM 13 has sent a crew to the area to learn more.
