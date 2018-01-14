Multiple crashes close miles of US-31 in Muskegon County

Whitehall Police reopening US-31 at Colby Street after a number of crashes forced a closure of the freeway for about 10 miles. (Photo: Noah Fromson, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - About 10 miles of southbound US-31 in the Muskegon area are closed following multiple car crashes, according to dispatch.

Michigan Department of Transportation first tweeted about a closure on SB US-31 at Apple Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 12 p.m. There was a crash in the area that blocked the roadway.

Since that initial tweet, reports of multiple accidents on SB US-31 forced authorities to close a long stretch of the highway to more traffic.

According to a Muskegon County Sheriff's dispatcher, SB US-31 from Colby Street to Holton Road was closed due to several accidents. Traffic was slowed down and diverted away from the area.

SB US-31 was reopened at Holton Road not long after it was closed and authorities worked to open more of the freeway. Just before 2 p.m., US-31 at Colby Street was reopened by Whitehall Police.

This is a developing story, WZZM 13 has sent a crew to the area to learn more.

