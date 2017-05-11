Police: 3 crashes shut down US-31, semi involved

The crash at Bingham and US-31 involved a semi-truck. Authorities say the area is shut down while crews clean up. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH - Crews in Ottawa County dealt with three separate crashes on US-31, north of Holland, just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriffs' department the three crashes happened at the intersections of Bingham, Port Sheldon and Riley.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirms that a semi-truck was involved in the accident at the intersection of US-31 and Bingham.

Deputies on scene tell us that a woman was traveling northbound in a sedan and lost control. Her car went into the southbound lane and was driven over by the semi.

The woman was traveling north and lost control after a pickup next to her in the right lane moved to the left forcing her off the road.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on the semi drivers injuries.

According to MDOT, northbound 31 at Port Sheldon is open but southbound is still shutdown.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down and avoid the area.

