Road over Hardy Dam closed 'until further notice'

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - The Newaygo County Emergency Services announced midday Sunday that the street over Hardy Dam is closed and will remain so until further notice.

East 36th Street over Hardy Dam was closed due to some tipping and tilting.

On Thursday, Consumers Energy was made aware that the top of the tipping wall -- the cement blocks on the north side of the roadway -- at the dam had tilted about 4 inches toward the downstream direction, and toward the emergency spillway.

Due to the addition shifting, to protect motorists and the roadway -- the street over the dam was closed. There are posted detours that drivers should adhere to, and are reminded now to allow for extra travel time in that area.

According to Newaygo County Emergency Services, the issue is above ground so there is no risk of a release of water and NCES says there is no risk to the Hardy or Croton dams, or to downstream residents.

NCES and Consumers Energy are working together with the road commission to fix the issue.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

