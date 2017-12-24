St. Joseph County man dies after crashing into tree

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is dead after a crash in Constantine Township Saturday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Youngs Prairie Road near New England Road.

The driver, a 49-year-old Constantine man, of a 2003 Chevy Malibu was being passed by a 1993 Chevy Camero. While the Camero was passing the Malibu, the driver of the Malibu lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camero, a 37-year-old Three Rivers man, also lost control of his car and went into a ditch. He was not injured. MSP says he initially left the crash scene, but did come back a little while later.

The incident is still under investigation.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

