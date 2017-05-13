Three teens injured after crashing into tree at park

Three teens were injured in the crash, but are expected to recover. (Photo: Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Three Grand Haven-area teens were hurt in one car crash inside Pottawattomie Park in Grand Haven Township Friday night.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue responded to the one-vehicle crash at the park shortly after 10 p.m. The crash involved a black sedan, which hit a tree located a short distance from the entrance of the park, located at 15600 Comstock St.

The three teens -- two boys and one girl -- were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said two patients went to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, while one victim was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to Sgt. Jay Douglas. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash, he said.

The incident occurred when the teens were leaving the park at closing time, Douglas said.

The female driver was driving through the park at an increased rate of speed, when for an unknown reason, lost control, went off the park road and hit a tree, Douglas said.

This story originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Grand Haven Tribune