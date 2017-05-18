Traffic: Athens man dies in Kalamazoo County crash

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 52-year-old Athens man is dead after a crash in Kalamazoo County Thursday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of South 25th Street and East P Avenue in Pavilion Township.

A pickup truck driving north on 25th Street did not stop at the intersection and was hit by the car the Athens man was driving. He did not survive, authorities say.

The incident is still be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

