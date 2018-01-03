Traffic: I-94 closed for a crash in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. - According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a portion of a freeway in Berrien County was closed due to crash.
The crash was located on the eastbound side of Interstate 94 at Interstate 196, near exit 34. This is not far from Watervliet, which is near the Berrien and Van Buren county lines.
Officials closed the freeway for about three hours while the incident was cleared. Drivers were urged to stay clear of the area. Traffic on the highway was being directed to get off the freeway at I-196, exit 35. It reopened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
EB I-94 at I-196 Exit 34— MDOT - Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) January 3, 2018
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Berrien County
EB I-94 at I-196 Exit 34— MDOT - Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) January 3, 2018
Update: Incident Clear
Berrien County
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs