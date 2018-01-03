Traffic: I-94 closed for a crash in Berrien County

Crash in Berrien County closes down I-94 (Photo: Courtesy of Jan Cole)

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. - According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a portion of a freeway in Berrien County was closed due to crash.

The crash was located on the eastbound side of Interstate 94 at Interstate 196, near exit 34. This is not far from Watervliet, which is near the Berrien and Van Buren county lines.

Officials closed the freeway for about three hours while the incident was cleared. Drivers were urged to stay clear of the area. Traffic on the highway was being directed to get off the freeway at I-196, exit 35. It reopened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

