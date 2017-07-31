Traffic: Intersection of Leonard, Fuller streets closed for a month

The intersection of Leonard and Fuller streets will be closed for about a month, starting Monday, July 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The intersection of Leonard and Fuller streets are closing down for about a month, starting Monday.

This closure could affect hundreds of drivers daily commutes, however, the busy intersection is closing down as part of the second phase to a water main project that has already shut Leonard Street from Fuller to Ashland since April.

The water main project is part of an even larger project on Leonard that spans from Ashland to Ball.

Work will continue on the final phase of the projects on Leonard between Fuller and Ball until mid-November.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV