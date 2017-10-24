Multi-car accident temporarily closed portion of US-131

Traffic on NB US-131 at Burton Street following a large pile-up on Oct. 24, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

UPDATE as of 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017: All lanes of NB US-131 after Burton Street have been reopened according to MDOT.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A pile-up, possibly involving nine or 10 cars, shut down the northbound US-131 at Burton Street for about an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, that portion of the freeway was closed for just over an hour forcing officials created a detour for commuters.

Drivers on northbound US-131 were advised to take exit 82 and turn right onto Burton Street. Turn left onto Buchanan Avenue and then turn left onto Hall Street. Turn right onto the northbound entrance ramp -- on the left lane of the ramp.

