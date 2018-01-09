Two people die following crash in Osceola County

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are dead following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Jan. 7, just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and 11 Mile Road in Lincoln Township, according to Michigan State Police.

A Ford Focus, driven by 68-year-old Maxine Mariann Joseph from Lake, Mich., was stopped on the eastbound side 11 Mile Road at the stop sign at the intersection. She drove across Mackinaw Trail and into the path of a Dodge Caliber. The two vehicles crash and then struck a third vehicle that was stopped on westbound side of 11 Mile Road at the intersection.

Joseph died at the scene of the crash -- her 70-year-old front seat passenger, Gary William Car, also from Lake, Mich., suffered critical injuries. Carr was taken to the hospital where he died a short while later.

The two occupants o the other vehicles involved were take to the hospital, but released shortly after.

The crash is still under investigation, MSP says.

