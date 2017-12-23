Two people hospitalized after crashing into snowbank, tree

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County overnight Saturday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, it happened near the intersection of Ottawa Beach Road and 160th Road in Park Township just before 12:20 a.m.

Deputies say the driver, who is not being identified at this point in the investigation, was driving west on Ottawa Beach when they crossed the center line.

The driver hit a snowbank, sending the vehicle airborne about 25 feet before hitting a tree head-on.

The driver, and their passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Curley, of Holland, were both outside of the vehicle when deputies responded. They were taken to the hospital, both in stable condition.

It is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, or if either people in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts. The incidents remains under investigation.

