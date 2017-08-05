Two young teens hurt in M-66 crash

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two young teens, both 13-year-old girls, were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after a two-vehicle crash on M-66 near Taylor Trace in Pennfield Township.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies said the girls were in a vehicle which collided with an oncoming vehicle about 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said one of the girls was taken by Lifecare ambulance and the other flown by AirCare helicopter. The driver of that car and another passenger sustained minor injuries.

Two people in the other vehicle had minor injuries. The driver was treated at the scene and a passenger was taken to Bronson Battle Creek by ambulance.

Deputies said the driver of the first car was northbound and swerved into the southbound lane to avoid a vehicle which was stopped ahead to make a turn and struck the southbound vehicle. Both of the injured girls are expected to recover, investigators said Thursday.

The investigation is continuing and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor. Firefighters from Pennfield Township and the Marshall Ambulance Authority assisted.

