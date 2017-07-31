US-131 ramp closed for hours after truck overturns, spills fertilizer

Ramp from eastbound I-96 to US-131 closed for hours Monday afternoon because truck overturns, spills fertilizer on road (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

WALKER, MICH. - A major freeway interchange is closed after a crash leaves a truck overturned and fertilizer all over the roadway.

A trailer overturned on the ramp just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon from eastbound I-96 to northbound US-131 in Walker. The trailer was filled with fertilizer, which was spilled onto the roadway and some of the guardrails along the side of the road were damaged.

The trailer and fertilizer were cleared before too long, however, the ramp stayed closed for hours while crews worked on the guardrails. Traffic in the area was congested and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

The ramp reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

