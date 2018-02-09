WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 39 closing alerts
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

US-31 back open after semi-truck fire

US-31 truck fire closed road

Staff , WZZM 12:09 PM. EST February 09, 2018

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Southbound U.S. 31 near Montague is back open after a semi-truck caught fire and forced the road to close on Friday morning. 

The fire started shortly after 8 a.m. between the Colby Street and White Lake Drive exits. The fire wasn't significant, but it did result in the highway closing for more than an hour.

Muskegon County deputies diverted traffic off the highway at Colby. Both southbound lanes re-opened to traffic around 9:45. 

No injuries were reported.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories