US-31 back open after semi-truck fire

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Southbound U.S. 31 near Montague is back open after a semi-truck caught fire and forced the road to close on Friday morning.
The fire started shortly after 8 a.m. between the Colby Street and White Lake Drive exits. The fire wasn't significant, but it did result in the highway closing for more than an hour.
Muskegon County deputies diverted traffic off the highway at Colby. Both southbound lanes re-opened to traffic around 9:45.
No injuries were reported.
US-31 SB at Colby Rd— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) February 9, 2018
Truck fire on US-31 southbound south of Colby is out, crews finishing up, right lane close for little longer.@wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/I1ofY5KRpW— Jon Mills (@JonMills20) February 9, 2018
