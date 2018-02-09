US-31 back open after semi-truck fire

Crews work to clear southbound U.S. 31 near Montague after putting out a semi fire that forced the highways closure

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Southbound U.S. 31 near Montague is back open after a semi-truck caught fire and forced the road to close on Friday morning.

The fire started shortly after 8 a.m. between the Colby Street and White Lake Drive exits. The fire wasn't significant, but it did result in the highway closing for more than an hour.

Muskegon County deputies diverted traffic off the highway at Colby. Both southbound lanes re-opened to traffic around 9:45.

No injuries were reported.

