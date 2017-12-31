Whiteout driving conditions in Van Buren, Berrien counties cause serious problems

Whiteout conditions in Berrien County pose serious problems for drivers. (Photo: Courtesy of Janet Mason)

WEST MICHIGAN - Drivers on Interstate 94 in Van Buren and Berrien counties are urged to take it slow and careful as whiteout condition create serious problems.

According to MDOT, the westbound lanes of I-94 from the Lawrence exit to the Paw Paw exit have been completely shut down due to crashes.

Dispatchers confirm at least four accidents have occurred -- no word on how many cars involved or possible injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic in Berrien County on I-94 slowed to a stop on multiple occasions as snow comes down relentlessly.

