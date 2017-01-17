13 On Target Forecast: January thaw

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plow driver facing charges has long record
-
Winter Weekend Getaway: And the winner is ...
-
Fire truck slides off the road in Zeeland
-
Brothers Brison, Preston Ricker Battle Cancer
-
Bond increased for hit and run suspect
-
Super Saver: Bringing the gym home to you.
-
Inmate tries to escape, gets stuck in ceiling
-
Former VW owner warns of slow buy back payment process
More Stories
-
Final plea entered in video vigilante operation…Jan 17, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. after pressure from TrumpJan 17, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
Macomb County politicians call for Warren Mayor Jim…Jan 17, 2017, 1:41 p.m.