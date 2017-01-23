13 On Target Forecast: Monday afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after gas pump fire
-
Pronto Pups open this weekend in Grand Haven
-
Animal cruelty case in Van Buren County
-
Mich. bill targets drivers who won't move over
-
Taste of My Town: The Toasted Pickle
-
Super Saver: Pillow for better air flow
-
Police investigating double homicide
-
Michigan lawmakers submit several bills
-
Crews rescue man from ice in White River
-
Harlem Globetrotters at Van Andel Arena
More Stories
-
Ford CEO, other Michigan business leaders meet with…Jan 23, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
-
Doctor investigated in painkiller probe gets…Jan 23, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Trump wields his presidential pen, signing orders on…Jan 23, 2017, 12:37 p.m.