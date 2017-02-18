13 on Target Forecast: Saturday evening 2/18/2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man who told Dr. Phil about crime enters plea
-
MC Sports to liquidate all 66 stores
-
Police release name of woman killed in crash
-
St. John Vianney shines through personalizing education
-
M6 repavement project moved up a year
-
Schools react to low attendance
-
Lowell vet loses bid to have license returned
-
GRPD officer agrees to 30-day suspension
-
GRPD looking for missing woman
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
More Stories
-
President Trump's rally in Melbourne, FLFeb 18, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
Traffic: NB Alpine Ave. closed due to crashFeb 18, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
President Trump supporters hold rally in HollandFeb 18, 2017, 6:03 p.m.