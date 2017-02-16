13 On Target Forecast: Thursday afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lowell vet loses bid to have license returned
-
Family continues to search for missing man
-
Woman badly beaten, 1 arrested, 1 at large
-
Boy rescues cat thrown from car
-
Video leads to punishment for school staff
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
Holland man charged in fatal Ottawa Co. crash
-
Local day without immigrants
-
Super Saver: Home surveillance camera
-
Several homes will be occupied by end of '17
More Stories
-
Attorney: Bangor school staff only discussed…Feb 16, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
'Day Without Immigrants' forces GRPS to declare a snow dayFeb 16, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
New team reviewing sexual assault allegations at universityFeb 16, 2017, 11:04 a.m.