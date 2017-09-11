13 On Target Morning Forecast 9/12

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
TJ's Tribute: Running to remember the victims of 9/11Sep 11, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Authorities: Missing Wyoming woman's case may be 'homicide'Sep 11, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Fennville football coach under investigationSep 11, 2017, 6:31 p.m.