13 on Target Weather: Friday afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Police: Fire in London subway was 'terrorist incident'Sep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
City Manager: Intersection reopens after Corner Bar fireSep 15, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
-
Teen who yelled ‘mess with me, you die' loses bid to…Sep 15, 2017, 11:55 a.m.