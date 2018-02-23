A look back at the flood of 2013

(Photo: Sell, Sarah)

WEST MICH. - As the Grand River continues to rise, it’s shaping up to be like 2013.

In Grand Rapids, the river peaked on April 21 at just over 21 feet.

If you were there, you remember nearby Plaza Towers flooded. Cars were damage and crews had to pump water out of the bottom floors of the high-rise complex in downtown.

People across Kent County filled sandbags, hoping to protect their property. In Grandville, nursing home Brookcrest Life Center, had to be evacuated after nearby Buck Creek overflowed.

Then, there were actions of a few people who decided to take kayaks on the river. On Friday, Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Stewart warned residents to be responsible around fast-moving water.

"The time we had this was 2013. We had to rescue people who went into the river with kayaks," he said. "All they’re doing is endangering themselves and causing those who rescue them to put themselves in danger.

"Please stay away. Respect this body of water."

Similar conditions are expected over the weekend, but the city says we are in an even better position now.

After the 2013 flood, the city invested nearly $11 million to raise the flood walls throughout the downtown area to 25 feet.

