A look back at the weather in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - From record highs to stormy skies, it has been an active year of weather for West Michigan. Here's a look back at some memorable moments of 2016.

Here's a rundown of the top weather stories of the year:

1. West Michigan tornado report map shows twister touchdowns

Six tornadoes touched down throughout West Michigan on Saturday, August 20, 2016. These tornadoes ranked as EF-0 and EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and left a long path of damage behind. No one was injured.

2. Winter storm warning: Lake-effect snow, cold to sweep West Michigan

Bitterly cold air swept into West Michigan on Thursday, December 8. This created lake-effect snow showers that lasted for days, followed by several more inches of snow due to a winter storm during the weekend.

3. Powerful winter storm has bull's-eye on Michigan

January and February of 2016 were lacking significant snowfall until nearly the end of the month. Between February 24 and 25, 6 to 12 inches of snow fell across West Michigan. Blustery winds in combination with heavy, wet snow led to power outages.

4. Torrential rain, minor flooding in Kent County

Much of the early summer lacked rain but the month of August overflowed with rain - literally, Parts of Kent County saw flooding in streets and yards. Over two inches of rain fell in a few hours north of Grand Rapids.

