Ada Township takes on first flood since elevation project

ADA TWP., MICH. - Ada Drive sits as much as eight feet higher than it did five years ago.

The goal of the Ada Drive project was to remove the township's main road from the floodplain.

"That project appears to be a success as there is no flooding on Ada Drive," said township's supervisor, George Haga.

Flood levels are expected to crest around 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, for the Grand River, at about 22.5 feet. The Thornapple River led to some flooding at Leonard Park and the Ada Covered Bridge, but Haga said he is not worried at this point.

Amway also purchased flood control bladders following the 2013 floods to help protect their lift stations and businesses near downtown.

Amway purchased flood control bladders following the 2013 flooding. They tested out those control measures in Ada Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

Shady Drive just along the Grand River, north of downtown Ada, has seen more significant flooding. Residents there said they chose to park their vehicles upstream and ride out the flood.

Residents on Shady Drive north of downtown Ada pulled their vehicles upstream to ride out the flooding on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

(Photo: WZZM)

Cascade Township controls the dam, however, should it overflow into Ada, Haga said they are prepared for an emergency response.

