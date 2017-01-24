After a break, snow to pile up across West Michigan as cold returns

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After a long, snowless stretch, winter returns to West Michigan.
Cold air will pour across West Michigan behind a front late Wednesday, Jan. 25. The cold air, combined with a mild lake and northwest winds, will trigger lake-effect snow showers.
Starting Thursday, we'll likely see several rounds of lake-effect snow. The snow will linger into the weekend as weak impulses rotate around a large trough.
Areas along and west of U.S. 131 will end up with the highest snow totals. Some areas along the West Michigan lakeshore could end up with more than a foot of snow before the snow ends early next week.
Prior to this event, the last time Grand Rapids saw more than an inch of snow was back on Jan. 10. So yes, it's been a long time.
