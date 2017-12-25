After a snowy holiday weekend, what will the roads be like?

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - It was definitely a white Christmas in West Michigan this year, and the Kent County Road Commission was working hard to clear the snow off the state and primary roads on Christmas Day.

As the holiday weekend comes to a close, the Road Commission gave an update on what people can expect as they go back to work tomorrow.

Crews will work through the evening and overnight to clear the main roads, like freeways, that see the most traffic. But morning commuters should expect slippery and icy conditions.

"There will be a full night crew," said Jerry Byrne the Deputy Managing Director of the Kent County Road Commission. "Full crews tomorrow morning."

In a Facebook post, the commission said: "We will know more tomorrow morning regarding crews' progress throughout the network (i.e neighborhood roads) and what can be anticipated for Dec. 26 efforts."

Byrne said the tougher areas to get to are the neighborhoods. "We haven't been into those because it has continued to snow," he said. "The hope is to get it through some of those or all of those tomorrow, but at this point it really depends on how much more lake effect we are going to get."

The Road Commission also said that the low temperatures and strong winds can make salt ineffective, but crews will be laying down a salt/sand mixture in certain areas.

"With temperatures that are forecasted, very little salt is going to be used because it's not going to do any good," said Byrne.

There should be about 1-2 inches of more lake effect snow overnight. The winter weather advisory for 11 counties has been extended to 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

For mobile users, see the Kent County Road Commission's Facebook post here.

The Road Commission suggests leaving with additional time to get to your destination on time. "Patience is the name of the game," said Byrne.

In Kent County, the Road Commission is responsible for clearing routes equal to 5,300 miles, and they try to have all the streets cleared withing 36 hours after the storm ends.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV