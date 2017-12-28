Areas northwest of Grand Rapids could see significant amounts of snow between noon Thursday and noon Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An area of low pressure will provide several more inches of snow in West Michigan this week.

The system arrives midday Thursday, Dec. 28. The storm has the potential to produce more than a foot of snow between Muskegon and Ludington by Friday afternoon.

The storm will shift the winds around to the southwest, bringing the greatest impacts to areas northwest of Grand Rapids. One- to two- inch per hour snowfall rates are possible with some of the stronger bands of snow.

Winter alerts start at noon Thursday. A winter weather advisory includes Ottawa, Newaygo and Lake counties. It will run through 12 p.m. Friday. A winter storm warning includes Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties.

The combination of snow and wind will make for treacherous travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced at time and roads will become snow covered and slippery.

A second storm will bring additional snow to the region late Friday. The heaviest snow from this system should stay along and south of I-96.

Winter alerts include several West Michigan counties from noon Thursday to noon Friday.

