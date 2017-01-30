Another round of snow on the way to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Don't put away those shovels just yet. A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will spread snow and wind into West Michigan starting late Monday.
The Tuesday morning commute could be messy.
Conditions will begin to improve around midday on Tuesday, however -- as colder air begins to pour across Lake Michigan, lake-effect snow showers will get going. The snow will gradually end on Wednesday as the winds start to shift.
The advisory area could receive 3+" of snow between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The worst conditions and the highest snow totals will likely be just south of I-96.
